FLO (FLO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64,074.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. FLO has a market capitalization of $11.93 million and approximately $64,074.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0783 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

