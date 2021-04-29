Floor & Decor (FND) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Floor & Decor to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FND opened at $114.73 on Thursday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.65.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.05.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

