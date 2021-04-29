Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,009 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.79% of Flowers Foods worth $39,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,206,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,205,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,369,000 after acquiring an additional 308,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,639,000 after acquiring an additional 74,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after acquiring an additional 244,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,301,000 after purchasing an additional 399,022 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FLO. Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $23.86 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.