Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £187 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been assigned a £187 ($244.32) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s current price.

FLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £152.41 ($199.12).

Shares of FLTR stock traded down GBX 455 ($5.94) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching £153.15 ($200.09). 159,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,347. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13). The business has a fifty day moving average price of £157.62 and a 200-day moving average price of £145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 540.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

