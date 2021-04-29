FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FLYLF opened at $0.52 on Thursday. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.56.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

