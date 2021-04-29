FlypMe (FYP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,907.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $462,918.51 and approximately $5,907.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00068083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00077814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.93 or 0.00824972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

