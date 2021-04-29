FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. FMC posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp cut their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.80. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 35.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 24.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 40.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,638,000 after buying an additional 272,411 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $2,300,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 98.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 38,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

