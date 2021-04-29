Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $379.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $56.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 194.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOCS has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.