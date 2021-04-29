Folder Protocol (FOL) Trading Down 68.7% This Week

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 68.7% against the US dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $33,650.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00066876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00278654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.68 or 0.01111596 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00026450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00717440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,435.20 or 0.99714393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

