Folgory Coin (FLG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.30 Million

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Folgory Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001525 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $14.30 million and $202,860.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00068014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00081918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $433.29 or 0.00809509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00097861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.