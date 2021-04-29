Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.88

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.51, with a volume of 1615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $45,742,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after acquiring an additional 264,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,087 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 158,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

