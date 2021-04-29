Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

NYSE:F traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,611,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,858,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ford Motor stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.