Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.24

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

