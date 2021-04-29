Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%.

Forterra stock remained flat at $$23.41 during midday trading on Thursday. 10,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. Forterra has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

