ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.