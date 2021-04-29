ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,285,000 after purchasing an additional 131,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 72,131 shares during the period.

FTCS opened at $73.51 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $74.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

