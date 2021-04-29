ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Has $24.12 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 16.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $24,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.03. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.