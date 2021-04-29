ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,129 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $444,000.

Shares of RYF opened at $59.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $59.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

