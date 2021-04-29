Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Fortinet also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.830-0.880 EPS.

FTNT stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,885. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $103.76 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.08.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

