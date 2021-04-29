Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at KeyCorp

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $198.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.05. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $103.76 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Insiders have sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.