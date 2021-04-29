Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.830-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $733 million-$747 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.86 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.650-3.800 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.08.

FTNT stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,885. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.05. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $103.76 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

