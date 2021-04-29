Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $733-747 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.40 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.650-3.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $195.47. 1,162,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,885. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $103.76 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.08.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Insiders sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

