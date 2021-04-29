Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08-3.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.650-3.800 EPS.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $103.76 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised shares of Fortinet to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.08.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

