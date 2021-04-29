Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.560-0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.79.

Fortive stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $74.86. 1,358,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

