Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,342. Fortive has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.