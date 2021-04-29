Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.560-0.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.86. 1,358,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,342. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

