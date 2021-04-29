Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.450-5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.31 billion-$7.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.96 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.12.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 737,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,598. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

