Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.450-5.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.92. The company had a trading volume of 737,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,598. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.12.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

