Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in April

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FTMDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

