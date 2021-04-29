Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in April

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FTMDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22.
About Fortune Minerals
