Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post earnings of ($2.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $-20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Shares of FET opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.