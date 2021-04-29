Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.960-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.27 million-$394.35 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.72 million.
FWRD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.30. 99,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.20.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
