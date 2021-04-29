Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.960-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.27 million-$394.35 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $348.72 million.

FWRD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.30. 99,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a one year low of $40.75 and a one year high of $93.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $350.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.20.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

