Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96 to $1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.27 million to $393.82 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.42 million.Forward Air also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.960-1.000 EPS.

Forward Air stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 99,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $93.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Forward Air from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

