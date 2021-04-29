Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FWP stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.45% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

