Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,164,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $106.73. 487,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,789. The company has a market capitalization of $205.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

