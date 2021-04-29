Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $75.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,755,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.