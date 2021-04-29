Foster & Motley Inc. Has $12.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 189,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.62. 823,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.