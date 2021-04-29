Foster & Motley Inc. Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.1% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Target by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.12 on Thursday, hitting $207.58. The company had a trading volume of 73,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

