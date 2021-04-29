Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.75. 241,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152,246. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

