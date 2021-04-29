Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 16,441 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,441 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,300,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.12. 149,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,636,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%.

