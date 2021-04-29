Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after buying an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock valued at $35,662,690. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $201.16. 23,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $205.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.