Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 122,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of -145.48 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

