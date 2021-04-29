Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 4,633 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 67,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $54.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

