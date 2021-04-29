Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 5,992 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Shares of PXH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,885. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26.

