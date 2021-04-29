Fountain (FTN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,765.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $7,765.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00067800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00078322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.27 or 0.00813658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00097336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

