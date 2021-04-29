Fox Factory (FOXF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fox Factory to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, analysts expect Fox Factory to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FOXF stock opened at $159.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $166.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.07.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,658,736.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

