Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.55

Shares of Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.55 ($0.83) and traded as high as GBX 66 ($0.86). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 62.20 ($0.81), with a volume of 2,671,343 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £202.66 million and a PE ratio of -62.20.

About Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

