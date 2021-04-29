Freed Investment Group Buys 3,157 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Freed Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 30.6% of Freed Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $418.96 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $420.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

