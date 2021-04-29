Freed Investment Group Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Freed Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.6% of Freed Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 848.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Visa by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 178,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.45 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $171.72 and a one year high of $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $455.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

