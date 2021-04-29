Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.00

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 645680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 over the last ninety days.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

