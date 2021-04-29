FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) CEO Joseph C. Adams Sells 19,632 Shares

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $1,322,215.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.19. 31,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,428. The firm has a market cap of $284.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $73.62.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

FSBW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

